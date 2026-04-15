Disruptive Behaviour to Cost Licences: Noida DM Issues Stern Directive to Labour Agencies

In a decisive move to ensure industrial stability and public order, the District Magistrate of Noida, Medha Rupam, has issued a stern warning to outsourcing agencies regarding the conduct of their workforce. The administration clarified that these agencies will face severe consequences, including blacklisting and the permanent cancellation of their operating licenses, should their employees engage in any form of disruptive behavior. This directive serves as a clear mandate to maintain the peace and productivity that defines the district’s industrial landscape.

To streamline this transition, formal instructions have been distributed to all industrial units, workers, and labor contractors across the region. The DM emphasized that while the right to employment is protected, the responsibility to uphold law and order is non-negotiable. This administrative crackdown aims to prevent labor unrest and ensure that any grievances are handled through official channels rather than through disruptive actions that could hinder Noida’s economic momentum.

Amidst these heightened security measures, the district leadership expressed deep gratitude to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the recent state-wide wage hike. The new salary structure, which increases monthly earnings to a range between 13,690 and 16,868 across various labor categories, is being hailed as a significant step toward improving the quality of life for the workforce. By balancing strict disciplinary expectations with improved financial incentives, the administration hopes to foster a more harmonious and disciplined environment for both employers and laborers in Noida.