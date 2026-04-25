Dissent And Departures: A Lookback At AAP's 7 Most Explosive Break-Ups

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), established on October 2, 2012, following a massive anti-corruption movement, has faced numerous breakaways since its inception, with the latest major jolt occurring this Friday when seven Rajya Sabha MPs resigned. Here is a lookback at the seven most controversial breakups seen by the party:

1.Co-Founders Expelled

Yogendra Yadav

Shortly after winning the Delhi Assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) expelled its founding members Yogendra Yadav and Prashant Bhushan for alleged anti-party activities and gross indiscipline. This came after the duo accused Arvind Kejriwal of autocratic behaviour, saying, "AAP is now run by a Khaap (panchayat). All dreams of a movement have been shattered by a small coterie and a dictator."

2. Kumar Vishwas

Kumar Vishwas

Poet Kumar Vishwas, who was a founding member of AAP, was slowly sidelined by the party. Vishwas became vocal against the leadership, eventually ceasing all active participation in party affairs.

3. Alka Lamba

Alka Lamba

In 2018, AAP asked Alka Lamba to resign from the party for opposing the party's proposal to withdraw late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's Bharat Ratna over his failure to curb the 1984 anti-Sikh riot, “The party has asked for my resignation. I'm ready to resign but Rajiv Gandhi has sacrificed a lot for country and I didn't support the proposal of taking back his Bharat Ratna. I've been asked to resign because I stood against the decision of the party," she said.

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In 2019, she resigned from the party, making the announcement on X (Twitter), urging then Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to accept her resignation on the social media platform.

Alka Lamba announces her resignation from AAP

Alka Lamba is presently serving as the President of All India Mahila Congress.

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4. Kapil Mishra

5. Ashutosh & Ashish Khetan

6. Kailash Gahlot

7. Raghav Chadha, 6 Others Quit

Raghav Chadha, Ashok Mittal, Sandeep Pathak, Harbhajan Singh, Vikram Sahney, Swati Maliwal and Rajendra Gupta resigned from AAP on April 24, 2026. The defectors joined BJP just hours after their resignation from AAP.

The mass resignation comes days after AAP demoted Raghav Chadha, removing him from the post of AAP deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha Parliament amidst an internal rift between him and the party.