The Number Game: After Mass Defection, Who Remains With AAP In Rajya Sabha From Punjab?

Chandigarh: A huge political earthquake shook India on Friday as many Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MPs resigned from the party and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) just hours later. Following the defection, here is a look at the number game in the Rajya Sabha:

The Aam Aadmi Party had total 10 members in the Rajya Sabha, including seven from Punjab and three from Delhi. Following the defection, only three AAP MPs are left in the House.

Which AAP MPs Resigned?

Here is the list of the 7 MPs who have defected:

Raghav Chadha Ashok Mittal Sandeep Pathak Harbhajan Singh Vikram Sahney Swati Maliwal Rajendra Gupta

Which AAP MPs Are Left In House?

Following the defection, three MPs from Punjab are now left in the Rajya Sabha.

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