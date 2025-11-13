'Disturbed That An Educated Person Committed Such An Act': Red Fort Terror Attack Suspect Adil Ahmad Rather's Colleague

Dr. Babar, a colleague of Dr. Adil Ahmad Rather, who is detained in connection with the Red Fort car blast, shared his thoughts about Dr. Ahmad. In his interaction with ANI, Dr. Babar stated that all hospital staff have been questioned and will continue to cooperate with the investigation.

"He was of a calm nature. He invited us to his wedding. There, we did not see any suspicious persons. The hospital authorities provided him with accommodation. All hospital staff have been questioned, and we will continue to cooperate in the probe. Everyone is disturbed that such an educated person could commit such an act," Dr Babar told ANI.

Dr Adil Ahmad Rather was arrested for allegedly putting up posters supporting the proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed in Srinagar. He was arrested in UP's Saharanpur, three days before the blast near Red Fort in Delhi.

Meanwhile, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday expressed its profound grief over the loss of lives in the terrorist incident involving a car explosion near the Red Fort in Delhi on Monday evening. The Cabinet observed two minutes' silence in honour of the innocent lives lost.

Advertisement

The Cabinet also adopted a resolution and unequivocally condemned the "dastardly and cowardly act" that has led to the loss of innocent lives and reiterated India's commitment to a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism.It directed that the investigation into the terror incident be pursued with the utmost urgency and professionalism so that the perpetrators and their collaborators could be brought to justice.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who briefed the media on cabinet decisions, read the resolution. He said the situation continues to be closely monitored at the highest levels of the government.

Advertisement

"The Cabinet pays its solemn respects to the victims of this senseless act of violence and conveys its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. The Cabinet prays for the speedy recovery of all those injured, and appreciates the prompt efforts of the medical personnel and emergency responders, who have been providing care and support to the victims. The Cabinet unequivocally condemns this dastardly and cowardly act that has led to the loss of innocent lives," the resolution said.

"The Cabinet reiterates India's unwavering commitment to a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," it added.