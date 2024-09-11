Published 14:55 IST, September 11th 2024
Disturbing Video: Himachal Student Ragged, Thrashed With Belt For Refusing Alcohol
A junior student at Bahra University, a private University in Himachal Pradesh's Solan, was brutally assaulted during a ragging incident.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
A junior student at Bahra University, a private University in Himachal Pradesh's Solan, was brutally assaulted during a ragging incident. | Image: Republic
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
14:46 IST, September 11th 2024