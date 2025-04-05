Disturbing Video: Hyderabad BTech Student Dies of Heart Attack While Playing Cricket

Hyderabad: In a tragic and shocking incident, a 21-year-old BTech student collapsed and died while playing cricket at his college campus in Hyderabad on Friday, April 4. The student, identified as Vinay Kumar from Khammam district of Telangana, reportedly suffered a heart attack during the match at CMR Engineering College in Medchal.

Caught on Camera: Final Moments on the Cricket Field

The entire incident was captured on CCTV, and the chilling footage has gone viral on social media.

In the video, Kumar could be seen fielding and signalling to someone moments before he suddenly collapsed on the ground. The match was part of an inter-college cricket tournament being held on the campus.

As soon as he collapsed, fellow students and staff rushed to help him and immediately took him to a nearby hospital. However, doctors declared him brought dead.

According to a preliminary medical assessment, Kumar died of cardiac arrest, though a post-mortem report is awaited to confirm the exact cause of death.

Family in Shock

The sudden death has left students, faculty, and his family in deep shock. College authorities informed Kumar’s family, who reached Hyderabad after hearing the devastating news. Police have launched an investigation into the matter, and the CCTV footage is being examined as part of the probe.

Second Shocking Video: Man Dies While Dancing at Wedding Anniversary in UP

In another heart-wrenching video that surfaced from Uttar Pradesh, a businessman identified as Wasim died on stage while dancing with his wife at their 25th wedding anniversary celebration.

The video shows Wasim dancing joyfully with his wife Farah when he suddenly collapses mid-performance.

Farah is seen panicking and rushing to help him, as other guests jump on stage to assist. Wasim was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead upon arrival.

Doctors suspect that Wasim suffered a massive heart attack, similar to the Hyderabad case.

The video has since gone viral, drawing attention to the increasing number of sudden cardiac deaths among young and middle-aged individuals.

Sudden Cardiac Deaths on the Rise

These two back-to-back incidents have sparked concern and conversations about increasing cases of sudden cardiac arrests among youth and seemingly healthy individuals.

Experts have urged educational institutions, corporate setups, and event organizers to keep basic medical aid and emergency equipment like defibrillators readily available at public events.