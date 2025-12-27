Divorce Within 24 Hours Of Love Marriage: Pune Couple's Separation Sparks Debate

Pune: In a shocking incident in Pune, a couple got divorced just within 24 hours of their marriage. As per reports, the divorce took place after the couple got into a serious disagreement after the wedding and mutually agreed to part ways.

The couple reportedly knew each other for three to four years and had married after being in love with each other, their divorce lawyer said. She added that the bone of contention between them was uncertain living arrangements. The husband could not specifically tell his wife the exact time or place of his posting or for how long he would have to stay away from home.

The quick divorce has sparked a debate about marriages in modern times. A social media user said that marriage has become an archaic concept that does not satisfy today's requirements.

Proposing an arrangement called "mini-marriage", the netizen said, "Something like a live in...Like divorce has a 6 months cooling off period. Here too we should have 6 months compatibility testing because even the best romantic relationships sour when placed under the stress of marriage."

He added, "So a mini-marriage will actually save costs and lead to better marriages in the long term." He further said, “In this scenario, traditional marriage is like an aging company trying to fight it out with new age start ups like situationships and live ins.”

Advertisement

Another X user said, “A marriage ending in 24 hours feels shocking, but it also exposes a deeper truth: commitment cannot outrun compatibility. Perhaps this isn’t a failure of marriage, but a reminder that clarity before vows matters more than endurance after them.”

Calling for clarity before marriage, a doctor said, “How fast can relationships break under pressure! These days people put up with a pre-marriage facade which often leads to issues later. Clarity before marriage should matter more than endurance later.”