Diwali Dhamaka 2.0: BJP Drops Operation Sindoor Video And Pakistan Gets Diwali Jitters Again

New Delhi: Although diyas and firecrackers were being lit across India and the world was busy celebrating the festival of lights, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) decided to add a hot and spicy tadka to the celebrations for Pakistan. Instead of a simple festive greeting, the saffron party reached into the archives and pulled out a video that Pakistan would desperately love to forget.

The BJP's official handle on X shared the old clip from ‘Operation Sindoor’ with a caption dripping with mischief, a video enough to haunt Pakistan for life. The caption read, "This never gets old… Happy Diwali to you-know-who! 😉🪔"

Though the post didn't name Pakistan directly, everyone knew exactly who the "you-know-who" was. It did not take a genius to decode that the message was addressed directly across the border, where the lights had quite literally gone out a few months earlier.

The timing could not have been more perfect, or more painful for Islamabad. On a night meant for fireworks and festivities, Pakistan was once again reminded of the night Indian missile fireworks had landed on the terror factories deep inside the Pakistani border. Though the post was meant to celebrate Diwali, for the Pakistani establishment, the post felt like a rather unwanted flashback of those harrowing nights.

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Internet Turns Into A Comedy Show With Pakistan Punchline

As expected, social media users wasted no time in turning the post into a full-blown comedy show. One user captured the entire mood of the nation in a single line, writing, "Pakistanis: Abbu..light chali gayi. Indian Army: abhi roshni kar dete hain beta." The joke, which translated to Pakistanis complaining about a power cut and the Indian Army promising to bring the light (through missile work), instantly went viral.

Another user, who appeared to be still not satisfied with just one show, pleaded with the prime minister, "Modi ji ek baar aur esa program dikha do maza aajayega (Modi ji, please show us this programme once more, it will be great fun). The demand for an encore was very loud, as it could almost be heard in Islamabad.

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The joke wave took over social media, X, with one netizen quipping, "Pakistan wanted Kashmir, India gave them Diwali crackers free home delivery."

Another wrote, "After the Sindoor Daan, Shehbaz Sharif looked for the switch to turn the lights back on, while Asim Munir looked for his terror camps in Google Maps."

A third user added, "Pakistani Army claimed they shot down our jets, but the truth is they couldn't even shoot down our Diwali rocket. Get a life, Shehbaz MUNIR."

Another hilarious comment read, "Last year Pakistan celebrated Diwali in May itself, thanks to Operation Sindoor. They got advance fireworks and advance blackout."

Shehbaz, Munir And Pak Army Mocked In One Go

There was no going back, as the social media users were brutal in their mockery of Pakistan's leadership in particular. Poor Shehbaz Sharif, who is often seen struggling to keep a straight face while reading from a teleprompter, was portrayed as the confused uncle who still does not know what hit his country. One of the social media users took on the Pakistani PM, saying that when Shehbaz Sharif was busy delivering hollow speeches about befitting replies, his own air defence was busy taking a nap after a blow to the back.

And then there is Field Marshal Asim Munir, the self-proclaimed strategic genius of the Pakistani Army and self-awarded Field Marshal. The man who boasts about his forces day and night could not even protect 9 terror dens sitting in his own backyard. His army's biggest achievement in May, to prove the worth of all his medals, uniforms and tough talk, was running for cover and later cooking up imaginary victory stories for domestic consumption. Pointing to it, the social media users bashed Munir, saying that if bravado could shoot down missiles, Pakistan would have been a superpower by now.

The Pakistani Army, which considers itself the guardian of the nation and global embarrassment as a peacemaker, turned out to be the guardian of nothing but empty bunkers. When Indian forces arrived, the guardians were nowhere to be found and their radar systems, bought with borrowed money, proved as useful as a torch without batteries during a blackout. No wonder the internet is asking whether the army needs a Diwali bonus of torches and candles.

Operation Sindoor: Operation That Still Haunts Pakistan

The social media users reminded those who may have forgotten, or those in Pakistan who are pretending to have forgotten their national horror, with the video, which still stings. Notably, ‘Operation Sindoor’ was launched on the night of May 6-7 last year as a direct retaliation for the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22.

The Indian armed forces struck 9 terrorist facilities in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). The strikes were not random targets, but alleged camps and launch pads linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Hizbul Mujahideen, groups that have made cross-border terrorism their full-time profession.