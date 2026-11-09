Diwali Horror In Madhya Pradesh: Six Of Family, Including 3 Children, Killed As Fire Engulfs Katni Shop

Katni: Six members of a family were killed after a fire broke out at a plastic goods and wholesale shop in the Barhi area of Madhya Pradesh’s Katni district on Diwali night on Sunday.

The blaze erupted at the shop located on the ground floor of a three-storey building, trapping and killing six family members who were residing on the upper floors.

Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Virendra Narve informed that the six victims included two elderly individuals, both around 70 years of age, one woman, and three young children.

"There was a shop belonging to Puran Lal Agrawal. The ground floor housed a plastic-related unit, while the upper floor served as his residence. A fire broke out there, resulting in a total of six deaths. The six victims include two elderly individuals, both around 70 years of age, one woman, and three young children," Narve said.

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He said the exact cause of the fire was yet to be established and would be known after an investigation.

He said, "The cause of the fire remains unknown at this stage. It is speculated that it might have been triggered by a diya or perhaps a short circuit; however, the exact cause will only become clear following an investigation.”

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State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) official Vijayansh Chaudhary said the rescue operation had been underway for around five and a half hours, with the active phase lasting between three and a half and four hours. He confirmed that six bodies had been recovered.