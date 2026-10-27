Diwali Shopping At Risk? Delhi Traders Warn Of ₹10,000 Crore Loss, Urge Rahul Gandhi To Defer Nov 1 Rally

New Delhi: Delhi traders have renewed their plea to the Congress leadership to postpone the INDI bloc's November 1 rally at Ramlila Maidan, emphasizing that the planned event could disrupt business during the crucial Diwali shopping season.

According to the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI), if key wholesale and retail markets are impacted by traffic and public movement restrictions, the rally might result in losses of up to ₹10,000 crore.

The most recent appeal follows Rahul Gandhi's answer on Monday, in which he rejected the call for a postponement, claiming that if Prime Minister Narendra Modi dismissed Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, the protest would cease in “30 seconds.”

Mallikarjun Kharge, the president of the Congress, has now been contacted by the CTI to ask for his help in rescheduling the event for after the holiday season.

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10 Lakh Expected At Rally: Will Delhi Markets Pay The Price?

In protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the Election Commission of India's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the INDIA bloc has organized a rally on November 1. An estimated 10 lakh people are expected to participate, and between 15,000 and 20,000 busses will transport attendees to the nation's capital.

The scale of the proposed gathering has raised concerns among traders, particularly because Ramlila Maidan is surrounded by major commercial hubs. Markets such as Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazar, Chawri Bazar and Kashmere Gate, located within a five-kilometre radius, could face disruptions if the police impose barricades, restrict road access or shut down Metro stations.

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CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal stated that the arena had a capacity of only 50,000 people, raising concerns about the arrangements needed to accommodate the estimated number.

“The Ramlila Maidan, where the upcoming rally is scheduled to take place, is surrounded within a five-kilometer radius by 20 major wholesale markets. Goods worth crores are dispatched daily from these hubs to destinations across the country and abroad. Now, it is being claimed that 1 million (10 lakh) people will attend the rally at Ramlila Maidan—a venue with a capacity of only 50,000. If 1 million people descend upon a space designed for 50,000, won’t the entire infrastructure, including transportation, collapse?" Goyal said.

He warned that the expected restrictions could prevent the 3,00,000 to 4,00,000 shoppers who visit these markets daily from reaching them.

“The police will likely shut down markets, close metro stations, and set up barricades; consequently, the 3,00,000 to 4,00,000 shoppers who typically visit these markets daily will be unable to do so. The city’s trade sector has already suffered a loss of Rs 3,000 crore over the last 25 days, and we estimate that this rally could result in a further loss of Rs 10,000 crore," he said.

The traders' concerns come at a critical time for businesses, as festive shopping typically gathers pace ahead of Dhanteras on November 6, Diwali on November 8 and Bhai Dooj on November 10.

Why Are Traders Repeatedly Approaching Congress Leaders?

In their initial letter to Rahul Gandhi on Saturday, the CTI asked that the rally be rescheduled for after November 10. Goyal urged Kharge on Monday to bring up the issue at the next INDIA bloc meeting and look for a solution that would safeguard the livelihoods of traders.

The trade association has emphasised that the problem impacts almost 20 lakh traders as well as the larger network of companies that rely on Delhi's wholesale markets. Goyal claims that since the industry has already suffered losses over the last 25 days, any more disruption during the holiday season is quite concerning.

Rahul Gandhi responded to the traders on X, placing responsibility for the traffic restrictions on the Central government.

“To every trader in Delhi: We love you and hear you. The Govt shut the metro, sealed our roads and locked down our capital. With a stolen vote nothing is safe – your shop, your savings, your children’s future."

He also maintained that the protest would end in “30 seconds" if Prime Minister Narendra Modi removed Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, whom he described as “accused no. 4" in connection with allegations of electoral misconduct, commonly referred to as “vote chori”.

Despite Gandhi's response, the CTI has continued to press for a change of date, turning to Kharge to address its concerns with the INDIA bloc's constituent parties.

Kharge indicated that the request would be considered. Speaking to reporters in Patna, he said, “The rally is scheduled for November 1. We have received an appeal from the traders. We will think about it today or tomorrow and find a solution because what we are doing is also for the public and for them," Kharge told reporters in Patna.

CPI, BJP And VHP Weigh In On Rally Row

The demand to defer the rally has also drawn responses from political leaders, with the CPI arguing that electoral reform must take precedence, while the BJP has questioned the opposition's criticism of restrictions imposed by the administration.

CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar said traders should recognise the wider purpose of the protest and the importance of democratic rights.

“Without democracy, how can we think about a trade? So, the traders should understand that protest is also for them and other sections of the society. This is a pan India movement and the comprehensive electoral reforms and especially the removal of this CEC are the need of the hour."

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal, meanwhile, criticised Gandhi's response to the traders, questioning why restrictions on roads and Metro services had become necessary.

“Rahul Gandhi tweeted yesterday about Delhi’s traders, apparently believing that his tweet-based politics would satisfy them. The question is, when he said in his tweet that the Metro was shut down and roads were blocked, why was the administration compelled to take these steps in the first place?"

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) national spokesperson Vinod Bansal also spoke on Tuesday, blaming the INDIA bloc for planning to interfere with Hindu festivals and damage the country's economy. He blamed the opposition leaders for not agreeing to delay the rally.