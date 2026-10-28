‘DK, It’s Done, Bro!’ BJP Mocks Shivakumar As NDA Sweeps All 4 Karnataka MLC Seats

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday took a direct swipe at Chief Minister DK Shivakumar with the remark "DK, it’s done, bro!" as the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), comprising the BJP and Janata Dal (Secular), achieved a historic 4-0 clean sweep in the Karnataka Legislative Council elections for two Graduates' and two Teachers' constituencies.

The phrasing mirrors actor Salman Khan famously posted "Sonam, it's done, bro" during youth and student protests involving the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), which subsequently spawned widespread social media satire and political memes across digital platforms.

Taking a page from the viral internet trend, the BJP leveraged the phrase to mock the ruling Congress party following its total defeat across all four council seats. In a post on X, the BJP posted, “DK, it’s done, bro! NDA SWEEPS 4/4 Teachers’ and Graduates’ constituencies in the MLC elections!”

The elections spanned 19 districts, representing nearly two-thirds of Karnataka, including the home districts of former CM Siddaramaiah and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. Winning both Graduates' and Teachers' seats provides the BJP-JD(S) alliance a strong narrative that educated professionals, teachers, and young graduates are backing the NDA over the ruling DK Shivakumar administration.

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NDA leaders have framed this unified electoral triumph as a decisive stepping stone and a precursor "trailer" for the upcoming 2028 Karnataka Assembly Elections.

JD(S) state youth president Nikhil Kumar also termed the outcome a “historic 4/4 clean sweep” across two Graduates’ and two Teachers’ constituencies. Alleging that the Congress government had misused state machinery and power, Kumar wrote, “A historic 4/4 clean sweep for the NDA in the Karnataka Legislative Council elections (2 Graduate & 2 Teachers' constituencies)!”

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Kumar described the result as a mandate delivered through ballot papers, without any debate over electronic voting machines (EVMs), and said it reflected the ground reality. He also called the NDA’s united contest a trailer for the 2028 Assembly elections.

“Despite the Congress government misusing state machinery and power, the educated fraternity has rejected their misrule. Spanning 19 districts (nearly 2/3rd of Karnataka), including the home districts of the CM & AICC President Sri @kharge Ji, this ballot paper mandate, free of any EVM debate, reflects the true ground reality!”, he wrote further.

“This unified fight by the NDA is a clear trailer for what lies ahead in the 2028 Assembly Elections. A huge thank you to the voters, and my heartiest congratulations to the dynamic leaders and hardworking cadres of both @JanataDal_S and @BJP4Karnataka for this towering victory!” he wrote further.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa congratulated the four winning NDA candidates.

Yediyurappa on X wrote, “My heartiest congratulations to Shri Shasheel Namoshi, Shri Dr. S.V. Sankanoor, Shri K.M. Suresh, and Shri A.P. Ranganath, the NDA alliance candidates who have achieved an unprecedented victory in the election to the four seats of the Graduates’ and Teachers’ constituencies in the State Legislative Council. This victory is a clear mandate given by the state’s enlightened voters against the ruling Congress party and an endorsement of the development politics of the NDA government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji.”

He congratulated the electorate, the BJP and JD(S) state presidents, party leaders, public representatives and workers who worked for the alliance’s victory.