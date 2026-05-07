Stalin Calls Meeting Of DMK MLAs After Poll Drubbing, May Appoint Tamil Nadu Opposition Leader

Chennai: As the stalemate over Tamil Nadu government formation continues, DMK chief and former Chief Minister MK Stalin has invited all its MLAs to the party headquarters to discuss its stance as the Opposition in the assembly.

Reports have indicated that the Opposition leader of the DMK at the Tamil Nadu assembly, may be selected in this crucial meeting which is set to start off at 5:30 pm at the party office.

Stalin Rules Out Alliance With AIADMK

Earlier, amid the political stalemate in Tamil Nadu, Stalin reportedly assured that the DMK will not attempt to destabilise actor-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government for the next six months if it succeeds in forming the government.

During an interview with a daily newspaper, Stalin said that the DMK would abide by the people’s verdict and would not create hurdles for TVK in the immediate future.

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This was a direct refuttal of the rumours that claimed that the DMK and AIADMK could join hands to prevent Vijay from taking power. However, reports suggest the DMK has rejected any such overtures from the AIADMK, choosing instead to publicly maintain that it respects the electoral mandate.

The Numbers Game In Tamil Nadu

TVK has won 108 seats out of the 234 seats in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, just 10 short of the majority mark of 118 seats. However, since Vijay won from two seats (Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East), the actual number of seats in TVK's hand totals to 107 as of now.

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The Congress has formally extended support to TVK, ending its long-standing alliance with DMK. Congress won five seats in the elections, hence, with its support TVK's strength has jumped to 112 MLAs. However, Vijay still needs six more MLAs to prove majority.