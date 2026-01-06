'DMK Has Consistently Attacked Sanatan Dharma': Piyush Goyal on Madras HC's Verdict on Deepathoon Issue

New Delhi: Expressing satisfaction over the Madras High Court's verdict, which upheld Justice GR Swaminathan's order regarding the lighting of lamps on the "Deepathoon" in Tirupparankundram temple, Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday accused the Tamil Nadu government of berating, deriding and attacking Sanatan Dharma.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, Goyal stated that Tamil Nadu deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin made an audacious and reprehensible demand to eradicate Sanatana Dharma itself in September 2023. He added that a few months later, the lighting of the lamp on the Thiruparankundram Hill associated with Lord Kartikeya and Bhagwan Murgan was prohibited.

Goyal said that it was a matter of great satisfaction that the High Court of Tamil Nadu gave justice to the devotees of this very old and ancient temple atop the Tirupparankundram hills, where Lord Murugan resides.

Goyal asserted that this coincidence should not be overlooked, noting that the state government did not permit the traditions to be observed in 2024 either. He added that the devotees went to the court against the Tamil Nadu government's decision, and on December 1, 2025, a judgement was delivered by Justice Swaminathan, who permitted, through his judgement, the continuation of the practice of lighting the lamp.

Highlighting DMK's "anti-Hindu" mindset, Goyal added that it was regrettable that the state government went on appeal against the judge's order, clearly reflecting a bias against Hindu dharma and Sanatana dharma.

