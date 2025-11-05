DMK Leader Who Made Vulgar Remarks Against Hinduism And Women Reinstated To Top Post

Chennai: In a controversial move in Tamil Nadu, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has reinstated senior leader K. Ponmudy as the party's Deputy General Secretary, just six months after sacking him for making vulgar remarks against Hinduism and women.

Ponmudy, who is the former Forest Minister of Tamil Nadu, was sacked in April after a video of him narrating a story about a man and a sex worker at a public event went viral. In the story, the sex worker compared two Hindu sects, Shaivite and Vaishnavite, to sexual positions. Before narrating the story, the senior leader was heard asking the female audience to not “misunderstand” him.

His remarks had attracted a massive uproar and condemnation, forcing the party to take the strict action.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) IT Cell Head Amit Malviya had launched a sharp attack on him during the time, saying, "Referring to the Shaivite horizontal tilak as ‘lying down position’ and the Vaishnavite vertical tilak as ‘standing position,’ his remarks were not just offensive—they were deliberately insulting to the core beliefs of two major Hindu sects."

K. Annamalai, the Vice President of BJP's Tamil Nadu wing, had also criticised Ponmudy, saying, “DMK’s relentless attacks on the pillars of Hindu Dharma (Saivam & Vainavam) won’t go unanswered forever.”

His own party leaders had also condemned his remarks, with MP Kanimozi saying, “Minister Ponmudy's recent speech is unacceptable. Regardless of the reason for the speech, such vulgar remarks are condemnable.”

