DMK's A. Raja Dismisses Karur Stampede Conspiracy Claims, Demands TVK Account For Leadership Absence

Chennai: DMK MP A Raja on Tuesday rejected allegations that the Karur stampede was a planned conspiracy, calling them "complete nonsense", and questioned the absence of second-line leaders of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) at the site of the Karur stampede following the incident.

The DMK leader added that people should wait for the findings of the one-man commission set up by the Tamil Nadu government. "A one-man commission has been appointed by the CM. Let us wait for what is coming out from the Commission. Before that, people want to pre-empt the situation without any material or anything else. They want to say it is a conspiracy...This is completely nonsense," Raja told ANI.

Raja said that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had reached the spot at midnight and returned after reviewing the situation, while ministers, MPs, and MLAs remained on the ground. "What about the second-line leaders of TVK? I understand Vijay is a popular actor, and he may not stay there. That may not be good.

But what about the second-line leaders? Nobody is there. It means you are admitting your crime...So, you wanted to flee," he said. Raja also referred to the now-deleted post by TVK leader Aadhav Arjuna. "Aadhav Arjuna posted on Twitter speaking about the Sri Lanka and Nepal revolutions.

India is a peaceful country...When your state is prosperous, you are claiming something revolutionary. Is it not anti-national?" he said. Meanwhile, DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi also criticised Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay and his party functionaries over the Karur stampede that claimed more than 41 lives during a rally held by the TVK. She urged the party leadership to "take some onus and responsibility" for the tragedy.

Speaking to the media, Kanimozhi said that instead of indulging in blame games, the focus should be on standing with the affected families. She said, “...It has torn apart families and the dreams they had. I think this is not the time for blaming people, that's what the CM has also said...It is not the time to blame each other, it is the time to be with the people...” The DMK leader also condemned the actions of the TVK chief, Vijay, for allegedly fleeing the scene.

She added, “Fleeing the scene and not being there, any responsible leader should not leave. Even if you have left, you should make sure that at least your party functionaries are there because people came to see you...I don't think anybody from their party (TVK) has been there to reach out to the people...” Kanimozhi further noted that a one-person commission has already started its work. "There is a one-person commission and I think Madam has already reached there and she has started her work...Let us wait and be there and reach out to the people.

Don't talk about shifting the blame to somebody else. Take some onus and responsibility for what has happened," she added. Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh assured that strict action would be taken against those found responsible for the tragedy.

Addressing the media, he said, “An inquiry commission headed by a retired judge has been formed. If lapses are found, strict action will be taken against those responsible.” Mahesh also appealed to students to prioritise their safety and education, saying, "Students must focus on their studies. Life is most important; following leaders comes only after that," he said.