Hema Malini-Led NDA Team Reaches Karur To Probe Stampede Tragedy

The eight-member NDA delegation, led by BJP MP Hema Malini, and comprising Anurag Thakur and others address the media in Karur on Tuesday. | Image: X

Karur (Tamil Nadu): An eight-member NDA delegation led by BJP MP and actor Hema Malini reached Karur on Tuesday to take stock of the situation after a stampede at a political rally left 41 people dead, including women and children.

“We have come to visit Karur and look into the matter, to understand what circumstances led to this incident. We are also here to pay our heartfelt condolences to the people who have lost their loved ones,” Hema Malini told reporters after arriving in the town.

The delegation, announced earlier by BJP national president JP Nadda, includes Union minister Anurag Thakur, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, former DGP Braj Lal, Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, Aparajita Sarangi, Rekha Sharma, and TDP MP Putta Mahesh Kumar.

The team is scheduled to meet local residents, affected families, and district administration officials to gather details about the tragedy. “We haven’t met the finance minister. Our purpose here is to interact with the people on the ground and the administration to know in detail what happened,” Malini said.

The tragedy struck on Saturday evening during a rally organised by actor and TVK leader Vijay, when overcrowding reportedly triggered panic and led to a deadly crush. At least 41 people, including 18 women and 10 children, were killed, while dozens of others sustained injuries and are under treatment in hospitals.