‘DMK Survives Only On Lies’: AIADMK's Kovai Sathyan Slams Stalin Govt Over Rs 15,000-Crore Foxconn Investment In Tamil Nadu

Chennai: All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) national spokesperson Kovai Sathyan on Wednesday lashed out at the MK Stalin government in Tamil Nadu over claims of Foxconn investment worth Rs 15,000 crore, labelling the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) as a party that "survives only on lies".

Sathyan asserted that Foxconn has refused claims made by the Tamil Nadu government.

"DMK is a party that survives only on lies. All their achievements are nothing but blatant lies. The Foxconn investment of Rs 15,000 crore, claimed by Industry Minister TRB Raja, stands exposed. Foxconn has refused the claim by the Tamil Nadu government. It's such a shame. MK Stalin and his minister should hang their head in shame for lying to the people of Tamil Nadu," Sathyan said in a self-made video.

He further stated that it was time to show DMK the door in the upcoming 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly elections.

"Yesterday's claim clearly exposes how incompetent this government can be and to what extent they can go to hoodwink people with a bag full of lies. DMK and the entire cabinet stand exposed. The time has come to show them the door, which is going to happen in the 2026 election," Sathyan said.

The Opposition party also mocked Stalin's “Stalin model”. "Even if you lie, at least make it sound convincing," it said, criticising the government's foreign tours as yielding no real benefits for the state.

The Opposition party claimed that the DMK announced that Foxconn had met Chief Minister MK Stalin and planned to invest Rs 15,000 crore, but Foxconn later denied any such talks.

In a post on X, AIADMK said, "The DMK government announced that Foxconn had met with Chief Minister MK Stalin and was set to invest Rs 15,000 crore. The puppet Chief Minister proudly declared this as the 'Stalin model in action’. However, reports have now surfaced that Foxconn has denied holding any such talks regarding the proposed investment. We wish to remind Stalin of his own golden quote: 'Even if you lie, at least make it sound convincing.' Because unconvincing lies get exposed this quickly! Every year, this puppet Chief Minister goes on foreign tours -- but what has Tamil Nadu gained from them? When asked, their only response is 'empty papers'! Well, how can you serve from the pot if there's nothing in it?"

"The lie exposed yesterday is proof that this government, built entirely on lies, is bound to be exposed and collapse soon! Even Google announced yesterday that it would invest thousands of crores in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam. To rescue Tamil Nadu now trapped under an incompetent puppet Chief Minister who doesn't even understand what governance means and to rebuild a prosperous Tamil Nadu on the path of progress, there is only one way: the return of AIADMK rule in 2026!" the post read.

The AIADMK's attack follows a report that said that Foxconn, in a statement to a media group, said that its India representative had met CM Stalin, but no fresh investment was discussed.

On October 13, “Guidance”, the state government’s nodal agency for investment promotion and single window facilitation, posted on X, "Foxconn is set to invest INR 15,000 crore and create 14,000 skilled jobs, powering the State's electronics and advanced manufacturing growth. Guidance will launch India's first Foxconn Desk, ensuring fast-track approvals and seamless support for this landmark project."