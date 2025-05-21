DMK Youth Leader Accused of Forcing Wife, 20 Women into Sexual Exploitation to Rise in Party Now On The Run | Image: Republic

Chennai: A shocking case has come to light from Tamil Nadu’s Arakkonam, where a DMK youth wing leader named Deivaseyal has been accused of forcing his wife and at least 20 other young women to offer sexual favours to party leaders to secure a higher position within the DMK.

According to a police complaint filed by his 20-year-old wife, a college student, Deivaseyal allegedly married her against her will and later pushed her to sleep with senior party leaders. She also claimed that around 20 other girls were similarly exploited by him.

The FIR mentions that at least 20 other young women were similarly exploited by Deivaseyal. The allegations claim he lured or pressured them into sleeping with political leaders in exchange for favours and influence within the DMK.

Following the complaint, Deivaseyal has gone missing and has reportedly been absconding for the past week. Police say they are searching for him.

Meanwhile, AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami has slammed the police, claiming they initially refused to register the FIR because the accused is a DMK member. He alleged that this delay allowed Deivaseyal to escape and avoid arrest.

A protest has been announced in Arakkonam by AIADMK leaders and supporters, demanding the DMK immediately suspend Deivaseyal and hold him accountable. They are also questioning the role of the police and accusing them of shielding the accused.