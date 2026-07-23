DMRC Closes 17 Metro Stations From Friday Morning Until Further Notice Amid CJP Protest

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced major changes to services, closing 17 metro stations starting Friday morning, amid the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest in the capital. The metro commuters have been advised to plan their travel in advance as multiple stations will be affected.

According to the DMRC, 17 metro stations will remain closed from 7.30 am on July 24 until further instructions. The entry and exit at these stations will be suspended for the duration, though interchange facilities will continue to operate at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat to help passengers change lines.

The DMRC officials stated that the decision was taken as a precautionary measure amid the protests, urging passengers to check updates before heading out and to allow extra time for their journeys while the closures remain in effect.

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(This is a developing story)