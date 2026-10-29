Heading To JLN Tomorrow? DMRC, Delhi Traffic Police Issue Advisories For Diljit Dosanjh’s 'Aura India Tour' Concert | Check Routes

New Delhi: As thousands of fans prepare to attend singer Diljit Dosanjh’s highly anticipated "Aura India Tour 2026" concert at the Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium on October 30, both the Delhi Traffic Police and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) have rolled out comprehensive advisories and operational plans to manage an expected crowd of roughly 70,000 spectators.

With strict road restrictions and extended transit options coming into effect, authorities are urging both attendees and daily commuters to plan their journeys and prioritise public transportation.

Traffic Restrictions and Diversions Around JLN Stadium

The Delhi Traffic Police issued a formal advisory warning motorists of potential road restrictions and diversions around the JLN Stadium area, which will remain in place from 1:00 PM to 12:00 Midnight on October 30.

Motorists are strongly advised to steer clear of arterial roads immediately surrounding the stadium to prevent getting caught in severe gridlock.

Advertisement

Drivers have been requested to follow designated diversion signage, adhere to traffic rules, and cooperate with police personnel deployed across key checkpoints.

Commuters seeking assistance or live updates can reach out via the Delhi Traffic Police helpline numbers (1095 / 011-25844444) or check their official social media handles.

Advertisement

Delhi Metro Steps In With Extended Midnight Services

To absorb the heavy volume of concertgoers and minimise road congestion, DMRC has announced major operational extensions across the network:

Train operations on all lines (except the Airport Express Line and Gurugram's Rapid Metro) will run until 12:00 midnight (00:00 hrs) on the night of the concert.

Additional train trips will be operated across the network to facilitate smooth crowd dispersal after the event concludes, with standby trains kept ready for any sudden passenger surges.

The window for purchasing QR tickets via the official Delhi Metro Sarthi mobile app will be extended by an hour to accommodate late-night travellers.

Enhanced Security and Station Management

Given that the JLN Stadium Metro Station on the Violet Line is the closest transit hub, DMRC has deployed specialised crowd management teams, additional customer service personnel, and enhanced security infrastructure, including extra Door Frame Metal Detectors (DFMDs), to ensure orderly movement.