DMRC Issues Advisory as Escalators Undergo Maintenance at Five Stations, Check Details Here | Image: File Photo

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has issued an advisory informing passengers about the temporary closure of certain escalators due to major overhauling work carried out to ensure enhanced safety and smoother movement of passengers in the long term.

During the maintenance period, these escalators will remain temporarily closed at the affected stations.

Escalators closed at five stations

According to DMRC, escalators connecting the concourse to Platform 2 are undergoing maintenance at five stations:

Akshardham Mayur Vihar Phase I Mayur Vihar Extension New Ashok Nagar Noida Sector 15

Passengers advised to use lifts

DMRC has advised commuters to use the lifts available at the stations to access the platforms and plan their journeys accordingly. The advisory was shared through DMRC’s official social media handle.