DMRC Reopens Supreme Court Metro Station, Services Resume After Temporary Suspension

New Delhi: Normalcy returned to the Delhi Metro’s Blue Line today as the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) reopened the Supreme Court Metro Station for the general public.

The station is a significant transit point for legal professionals, government officials, and visitors to Bharat Mandapam, temporarily suspended following specific security advisories.

A Critical Suspension

The closure, which occurred during the high-stakes India AI Impact Summit 2026, caused a momentary state of confusion among morning commuters.

Acting on the advice of security agencies, the DMRC had restricted entry and exit at the station to facilitate safe passage for high-profile international delegates and to manage the heavy security cordon around Pragati Maidan.

While trains continued to ply on the Blue Line (Line 3/4) during the suspension, they did not halt at the Supreme Court station.

Commuters were seen using the nearby Mandi House and Indraprastha stations as alternatives, leading to brief congestion at those hubs.

Security Measures and VIP Movement

The temporary suspension was part of a larger security protocol for the AI Summit, which has seen the arrival of over 17 heads of state and global tech leaders.

Officials stated that such flash closures are standard procedure during major international events to prevent overcrowding and ensure rapid response capabilities.

Proving the efficiency of the DMRC’s coordination with the Delhi Police, the station was reopened shortly after the security clearance was granted.

What is the New Metro Museum?

Commuters especially welcome the reopening because the station now houses the newly relocated Delhi Metro Museum.

Shifted from Patel Chowk late last year, the museum has become a major attraction near the Bharat Mandapam landmark.

With its interactive displays and 12,000-square-foot exhibit space, the museum's accessibility is tied directly to the station’s operational status.

Commuter Advisory

While the station is back to full functionality, the DMRC and Delhi Traffic Police have advised passengers to stay updated via official social media handles throughout the week.