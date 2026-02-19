Updated 19 February 2026 at 11:48 IST
Noida Schools Evacuated After Bomb Threat Emails Received During CBSE Board Exams, Security On High Alert
Over a dozen schools in Noida were evacuated after receiving bomb threat emails amid the ongoing Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board examinations. Police and bomb disposal squads rushed in, triggering panic among students and parents as security checks were intensified.
Noida: A wave of panic swept through the educational centres of Noida this morning as over a dozen private schools received bomb threat emails, coinciding with the ongoing CBSE Board Examinations 2026.
The threats triggered massive evacuations and a high-security alert across Gautam Buddh Nagar district, leaving thousands of students and parents in distress.
Chaos and Emergency Evacuations
School administrations reportedly received the threat emails between 8:00 AM and 9:00 AM, as students settled into their classrooms or prepared for board papers.
Prominent institutions, including Shiv Nadar School, Army Public School, Delhi Public School (DPS), and Fr. Agnel School, were among those targeted.
The standard emergency protocol was activated immediately as students were moved to open playgrounds before being sent home.
Schools sent urgent messages to parents to pick up their children from designated drop-off points.
While some schools managed to continue board exams under heavy security cordons, others were forced to suspend all academic activities for the day to allow for thorough sweeps.
The Noida Police, supported by the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS), dog units, and fire services, conducted intensive searches across all affected campuses.
19 February 2026