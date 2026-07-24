‘Do I Still Need to Prove My Sincerity?’: Sonam Wangchuk Rejects 'Deal' Allegations After Ending 26-Day Hunger Strike

New Delhi: Social activist Sonam Wangchuk on Friday firmly rejected claims that he signed into a "deal" with the government before ending his 26-day indefinite hunger strike. In response to the criticism, he questioned why his sincerity was still doubted after fasting for nearly a month.

Wangchuk, in a video statement posted on social media site X, stated that his choice to call off the fast should not be interpreted as political speculative. He was disappointed by suggestions that he had compromised with the Centre.

"After 26 days of hunger, do I still need to prove my sincerity!!!" Wangchuk wrote while posting the video on X. He also requested people to watch the complete 22-minute video uploaded on his YouTube channel before forming opinions and urged them to help spread his message.

In the video, Wangchuk said, “Physically, I had to fight and go through another strike, lying on the floor. The power that was in me for 22 days, that forced me out of there.”

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He further said, “I am saying with grief, but since morning people have been calling me or showing posts, saying that you are being questioned.”

Addressing the allegations of a "deal," Wangchuk asked why he would have remained on a hunger strike for 26 days in "Delhi's hot weather" if the intention had been to make a “trade or deal.”

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What did Wangchuk and his wife say to the critics?

Without naming anyone, Wangchuk rebuked individuals who accused him of making a deal with the government. He claimed that such claims ignored the personal sacrifices he made throughout the 26-day hunger strike.

The criticism of Wangchuk arose on social media after he concluded his indefinite fast on Thursday, claiming that the government had responded positively to several of the demands voiced during his protest.

Earlier on Friday, Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali J. Angmo, urged people not to rush to judgment on his decision. She claimed the activist made significant physical sacrifices for a cause greater than himself.

In an emotional post on X, Angmo said that Wangchuk was taken to the intensive care unit (ICU) after losing 11 kg, including muscle mass, during the 26-day fast.

"Before you rush to criticise @Wangchuk66, first pause to earn the ethos of fasting for 26 days for a cause larger than yourself, He lies in the ICU today... The least we can offer him is a day of compassion before burdening him with our own expectations and political calculations,” she wrote.

She also said that not everyone was in a position to judge "a life of selfless service" and urged people to "have a heart".

How did the hunger strike come to an end?

Wangchuk ended his indefinite hunger strike late Thursday after Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh conveyed the Centre's promises on many demands made during the protest.

According to Wangchuk, the government has expressed a willingness to refrain from taking legal action against peaceful protesters, to facilitate a discussion in Parliament about examination reforms, and to compensate the families of students who allegedly committed suicide as a result of the NEET paper leak controversy.

He ended his 26-day fast late Thursday night at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, in the presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh. Wangchuk shared a photo from the hospital on X, writing, “Just now, in the presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda and Dr. Jitendra Singh, as well as senior leaders of the Apex Body of Leh Ladakh, I finally broke my fast after 26 days.”

He further said, “Earlier 65 in members of parliament from different political parties had visited or signed letters urging me to break the fast. This was done after a long negotiation on various conditions and in view of possible violence in the country. I will explain the conditions in detail in a separate video very soon. meanwhile urge you all to stay very vitillant about not allowing violence of any kind anywhere.”