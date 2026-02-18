'Do Not Display Items That Are Not Yours': Govt's Strict Advisory For Exhibitors After Galgotias University Scandal At AI Summit | Image: X

New Delhi: The government of India on Wednesday issued an advisory for exhibitors participating in the ongoing India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, Delhi as a massive controversy erupted after Galgotias University falsely introduced China-made Unitree Go2 robodog as an indigenous creation.

IT Secretary S Krishnan said, “Exhibitors must not display items that are not theirs.”

All About The Scandal

At the ongoing India AI Impact Summit 2026, a faculty of Galgotias University appeared to introduce Unitree Go2 as a product named 'Orion', claiming it was developed by the university's Centre of Excellence. Speaking to a reporter at the Summit, Professor Neha Singh said, "You need to meet Orion. This has been developed by the Centre of Excellence at Galgotias University."

The video of the same went viral on social media, drawing huge backlash as tech enthusiasts soon identified the robot as a commercially available Chinese-made Unitree robodog, not an indigenous creation. As the matter escalated, university staff and students vacated their stall at the summit.

As per reports, authorities had asked the institution to vacate the stall, citing concerns about misleading information and the potential for the episode to become a "national embarrassment".

Meanwhile, Galgotias University Registrar Nitin Kumar Gaur told ANI, "I can say that perhaps she (Professor Neha) might have been confused by the words "develop" and "development" in the flow."

Galgotias University Apologises

After massive backlash, the Greater Noida-based private university issued an apology for the “confusion” created at the Summit. It added that one of the faculty members was “ill-informed” and gave “factually incorrect information” to the press.

The official statement read, "We at Galgotias University, wish to apologise profusely for the confusion created at the recent Al Summit. One of our representatives, manning the pavilion, was ill-informed. She was not aware of the technical origins of the product and in her enthusiasm of being on camera, gave factually incorrect information even though she was not authorised to speak to the press.