'Do Not Hoard': Govt Says Fuel 'Adequately Available' After Viral Video Shows Man Buying Petrol In Water Bottle Amid Iran War | Image: X

New Delhi: The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Saturday issued an advisory for citizens as concerns over the availability of petrol and diesel is flaring up in the country amid the escalating war in the Middle East. The government has reiterated that there is no fuel shortage in the nation, adding that consumers should not resort to hoarding petrol and diesel in loose containers.

In a statement, the ministry said, “All petrol pumps across the country have adequate availability of petrol and diesel.” It flagged a recent incident at a retail outlet in Tamil Nadu, where petrol was being taken in a loose container by a customer.

The ministry said, “It has come to notice that at one retail outlet in Tamil Nadu, petrol was being taken in a loose container, which is unsafe and not advisable. The concerned petrol pump has been suspended, and appropriate action has been taken.”

This comes after the video of a consumer buying petrol in a water jar went viral on social media.

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Man buys petrol in water jar | Image: X

More such videos showed people standing in queues at pumps to buy petrol in small water bottles and other small containers.

People collecting petrol in water bottles | Image: X

The ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said, “Consumers are advised not to take or store petrol or any fuel in loose or inappropriate containers, as it poses serious safety risks…All retail outlets and dealers have been instructed to strictly follow safety guidelines while dispensing fuel. Any violation will invite strict action.”

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