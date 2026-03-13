'Shri Ram Ke Paas Bhi Cylinder Nahi Hai': Ashneer Grover Faces Backlash Over LPG Shortage Tweet

New Delhi: A post by entrepreneur and former Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover has drawn attention online after he shared an email from a children’s school in Gurugram, highlighting difficulties in procuring LPG cylinders amid the ongoing supply disruption. Grover made a reference to the name of the school ‘Shri Ram School’ and tweeted, “Shri Ram ke paas bhi cylinder nahi hai.” However, he later deleted the tweet after facing backlash for the reference to Lord Ram.

Grover had posted a screenshot of the email sent by the Gurugram-based school to students' parents. The email said that the school’s caterer was unable to secure enough LPG cylinders to continue preparing lunch and snacks for students due to the reported shortage linked to the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

The email read:

"Dear Parent,

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Namaste!

This is to bring to your urgent attention that our caterer has informed us that he is unable to procure the required quantity of LPG to run the school's lunch and snacks programmes because of the shortage due to ongoing West Asian war. At present he is left with two days stock and we are hoping he will be able to procure fresh LPG stocks by Saturday. If that doesn't happen, he will not be able to provide lunch and snacks starting Monday, March 16. This is, therefore, to request you to keep alternate arrangements ready for your wards for next week, unless of course, the situation improves. We shall keep you informed as and when we get any update from the vendor. As always, we seek assistance from our parent community to help us overcome this situation any which way possible."

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Referring to the name of the school, Grover wrote on X, “Ok - shortage must be real! Irony: Shri Ram ke paas bhi cylinder nahi hai". The tweet quickly circulated on social media as discussions over LPG availability intensified.

Several people criticised his tweet, claiming that he was deliberately mocking Hindus and Lord Ram. A netizen commented, "Shir Ram ke paas itna hai ki the platform where you are writing can be burned into ashes." Grover deleted his tweet later.