'Do Not Share Rumours': Delhi Police Warn Strict Legal Action Against Misinformation Over Jantar Mantar Protest

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Friday issued two clarifications refuting viral social media posts about the ongoing student protests at Jantar Mantar. The force called the claims "false and misleading" and warned of strict legal action against those spreading fake content.

The police first addressed a viral video featuring a man who claimed to be a Delhi Police Sub-Inspector who had recently resigned from service to join the student demonstrations. Following an internal check, law enforcement confirmed no such officer exists on their official records.

In a post on its official X handle, Delhi Police said, "A video is being circulated on social media in which an individual claims to be a Delhi Police Sub-Inspector who had recently resigned from service to join the ongoing protest. The claim is false. Verification of Delhi Police records has found no Sub-Inspector matching the details claimed in the video."

The Delhi Police further stated, "The video is false, misleading, and appears to be a deliberate attempt to spread misinformation. Strict legal action will be taken against those found creating, circulating, or amplifying such fake content. The public is advised to rely only on official information issued by Delhi Police and refrain from sharing unverified claims."

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In a second post, Delhi Police debunked online posts claiming that a woman police officer had lost an unborn child during the protests. The department clarified that while the officer sustained injuries during a stampede-like situation and is under medical care, she is neither married nor pregnant.

In a post on X, Delhi Police said, "Claims circulating on social media alleging that a woman police officer lost her unborn child during the Jantar Mantar protest are completely false and misleading. The viral photographs were taken after the officer sustained injuries in a stampede-like situation. The individual is neither married nor pregnant and is currently under medical supervision. Please do not share or amplify unverified information. Rely only on official updates only."

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Delhi Police appealed to the public not to share or amplify unverified claims.

The clarifications come in the wake of heightened tensions following a July 20 'Chalo Sansad' march organised by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP). Thousands of students gathered after weeks of demonstrations and a hunger strike to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination paper leaks.

When protesters attempted to force their way through security barricades in central Delhi, security personnel responded with tear gas and lathi-charge to disperse the crowd. While online videos showed demonstrators being manhandled, Delhi Police maintained that force was deployed only after a section of the crowd turned violent and engaged in stone-pelting.

Meanwhile, the Union Cabinet approved amendments to the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, amid continuing nationwide protests over the NEET examination paper leak. The proposed amendment Bill is likely to be taken up for consideration and passage in Parliament on Monday (July 27).