'Do You Want A Discussion Or Not?' - Speaker Om Birla Adjourns Lok Sabha Amid Ruckus Over Operation Sindoor Discussion

The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2:00 pm on Monday following continuous sloganeering and protests by opposition MPs ahead of the scheduled discussion on Operation Sindoor, India’s military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urges Opposition MPs to let the discussion on Operation Sindoor get underway. As Opposition MPs continue to raise their demands in the House, the Speaker adjourns the House till 1400 hours.

He says. "I request you (Opposition MPs) to let the discussion on Operation Sindoor take place in the House."

Speaker Om Birla expressed displeasure over the disruptions, reminding MPs that they had earlier demanded a debate on the issue but were now obstructing proceedings. “First, you ask for a debate on Operation Sindoor, then you come into the Well of the House. Do you want a discussion or not?... Should I adjourn the House?” he remarked before suspending the session.

Before the adjournment during Question Hour, Birla also reprimanded Opposition members for displaying posters and “lowering the dignity of the House.” He urged Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi to instruct his party MPs to maintain order.

Despite repeated appeals, sloganeering continued, leading to multiple adjournments through the day. The Lok Sabha is slated for a 16-hour debate on Operation Sindoor, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expected to initiate the discussion, followed by interventions from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi will open the debate for the Opposition.

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha will hold a similar 16-hour discussion on Tuesday, where Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will lead for the Opposition.

Outside Parliament, both NDA and the INDIA bloc MPs staged separate demonstrations at Makar Dwar over Operation Sindoor and the Bihar SIR issue. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju appealed to the Opposition “not to speak in the language of Pakistan” and maintain the dignity of the armed forces.