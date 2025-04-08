Do You Want to Fight Elections?" PM Modi's Fun Interaction with MUDRA Beneficiary | Image: ANI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had an engaging and light-hearted interaction with beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) at around 9 AM on Tuesday. The event highlighted the transformative impact of the flagship scheme, which has empowered countless micro-entrepreneurs across the country.

During the interaction, PM Modi conversed with a diverse group of beneficiaries, including a young woman entrepreneur running a bakery shop with a monthly turnover of ₹3 lakh and employing 7-8 women.

The woman expressed her gratitude, stating, "Because of you, PM Modi ji, all the problems faced by MSMEs are gone." She added with enthusiasm, "With you, Modi ji, we will surely make India a Viksit Bharat (developed India)."

In a fun twist, PM Modi jokingly asked her, "Do you want to fight elections?" to which the woman responded with a smile.

Another inspiring story came from a final-year mechatronics student, Aditya, who shared his journey of starting a business with a Mudra loan. Aditya, passionate about reverse engineering, rapid prototyping, and robotics, took a ₹2,00,000 loan from the Saurashtra Gramin Bank in Bhavnagar. Balancing college and business, he has been earning around ₹30,000 to ₹35,000 per month.

The event also shed light on the broader impact of PMMY. Kamlesh, a home-based tailor in Delhi, expanded her business, employed three women, and enrolled her children in a good school. Bindu, who started with just 50 brooms a day, now leads a unit producing 500.

Launched to fund unfunded micro-enterprises and small businesses, PMMY has sanctioned over 50 crore loan accounts in the past decade, with loans totaling ₹33 lakh crore. Notably, 68% of the beneficiaries are women, and 50% belong to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Communities.