Doctor Will Not Be Suspended: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant Overrules Health Minister Rane's Order After His Rage Video Sparks Uproar

A day after Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane ordered the suspension of the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Goa Medical College and Hospital, Dr. Rudresh Kuttikar — whom he had publicly rebuked during a hospital visit — Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday reversed the order.

In a post on his X handle, the Chief Minister wrote, "I have reviewed the issue at Goa Medical College and held discussions with the Health Minister. I want to assure the people of Goa that Dr. Rudresh Kuttikar will not be suspended."

"The State Government and our dedicated medical team remain fully committed to ensuring the highest standards of healthcare for every citizen. We also appreciate the tireless efforts and invaluable service of our doctors, who continue to save lives," he added.

How Did the Incident Unfold?

On Saturday, a video showing Health Minister Vishwajit Rane reprimanding senior doctor Dr. Rudresh Kuttikar went viral on social media, drawing public criticism.

According to reports, Rane was inspecting the hospital when he received a complaint that the doctor had allegedly refused to administer an injection to an elderly patient. Upon hearing this, he lost his temper and confronted Dr. Kuttikar.

In the viral video, Rane is heard telling the doctor, “You learn to control your tongue. You are a doctor. Don’t force me to act. Put your hands out [of your pockets] when you are standing in front of me… Remove the mask when I am speaking to you.”

What Did Health Minister Rane Say in His Defence?

Rane later issued a clarification, taking "full responsibility" for the incident.

In a post on his X handle, he wrote, "I accept that my tone and words could have been more measured. I’m not above reflection or criticism. I take full responsibility for how I communicated, and I assure you, such an approach will not be repeated."

However, he made it clear that he would not apologize for the incident, stating that he was standing up for a patient who had been denied care.