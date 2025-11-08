Caught On Cam: Doctors Mercilessly Thrashed After Patient Dies At Mumbai Hospital

Juhu: A disturbing case of violence took place in Mumbai after the tragic death of a female patient at a government hospital on Friday. Family members of the patient launched an attack on on-duty hospital staff after the tragedy, allegedly blaming the doctors for negligence.

As per reports, the patient was critically-ill when she arrived at the hospital and she passed away shortly after being admitted to the emergency ward at Dr. R. N. Cooper Municipal General Hospital in Juhu. Doctors reportedly tried to revive her by starting the cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) procedure, but they were unable to save her.

The Casualty Medical Officer (CMO), a resident doctor and an intern were among those who were attacked.

The Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (Central MARD) condemned the aggressive attack, saying their dedication were met with “senseless violence”. Calling for the immediate arrest of the attacker and the suspension of the hospital security staff, the association labelled the incident “a brutal attack” on humanity and the medical fraternity.

CCTV Footage

A CCTV footage of the incident surfaced online, showing an angry relative of the deceased patient repeatedly hitting and punching the hospital staff. The incident led to a chaos in the busy hospital.

Social Media Outrage

The violent attack led to an outrage on social media, with people questioning the safety of doctors.

Raising an alarm over the attack, man said in an X post, “We hear these incidents almost every single day, yet nothing changes on the ground. No crowd-control protocol, no emergency security drill, no functional protection system.” He also questioned the security at the hospital, asking, “Where were the security guards when the doctors were being beaten? Why are hospitals still operating without mandatory police presence in high-risk zones like casualty?” He further asked, “Which doctor would willingly work in an environment where doing your duty means risking your life? Doctors are busy saving patients, but who would save doctors from such people?”

Calling for a legislation against such “outrageous behaviour”, an X user said, “Something like this happening in a place like Mumbai!!! So hard to believe.”

Labelling this incident as “shameful”, another user said, “There might come a day because of such incidents when the doctors would refuse to even try to save a critical patient fearing for their safety."