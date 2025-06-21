Doctors Successfully Remove 10.4 Kg Ovarian Tumour From 40-Year-Old Woman Weighing Just 20 Kg

Mumbai: In a rare and high-risk surgery, doctors at St George's Hospital, a government facility in Mumbai, successfully removed a 10.4 kg ovarian tumour from a 40-year-old woman weighing only 20 kg. Medical professionals described the case as both life-threatening and medically extraordinary.

The patient, Meena Raoji Solanki, had been experiencing abdominal pain for over a year and a half after accidentally bumping her stomach against a table. "It started with mild pain, but I kept ignoring it," she recalled.

Over time, her abdomen swelled abnormally, her menstrual cycle stopped at age 36, and her body weight dropped drastically. "It felt like I was carrying six or seven babies inside me. Neighbours were scared to even look at me," she added.

Initial scans revealed a massive tumour occupying nearly her entire abdominal cavity, with the growth adhering to vital organs including the liver, spleen, and intestines. The tumour had also started affecting her breathing, adding to the urgency of the situation.

Given her severely malnourished and underweight condition, the surgical team faced enormous challenges. Despite the risks, doctors carried out the four-hour-long surgery and successfully removed the tumour weighing approximately 10.4 kilograms.

Post-surgery, Meena was kept under observation. Her condition is now reported to be stable.