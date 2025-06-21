'Major Safety Breach': DGCA Orders Air India to Dismiss 3 Senior Officials, Issues Show-Cause Notice

New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a show-cause notice to the Accountable Manager of Air India and ordered the removal of three senior officials from their roles following repeated violations related to crew scheduling and flight safety.

The incident that triggered the action involved two Air India flights from Bangalore to London on May 16 and 17, 2025, where the flight times exceeded the permitted limit of 10 hours. These violations were discovered during a routine spot check, and DGCA has asked the airline to explain within seven days why strict enforcement actions, including penalties or license suspension, should not be initiated against them.

Violation of Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL)

According to the DGCA, the two flights operated beyond the Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL), which is a crucial safety regulation to ensure pilots get adequate rest between flights. The violations occurred under a special dispensation granted to Air India, but the airline failed to adhere to the stipulated guidelines.

Lapses in Crew Scheduling and Safety Protocols

In addition to the specific FDTL violations, DGCA’s June 20 order highlighted several systemic issues in Air India’s crew scheduling process. These included unauthorized crew pairings, violations of mandatory licensing, rest, and recency norms, as well as a lack of accountability for the lapses. The violations were voluntarily disclosed by Air India during a review of the company’s crew rostering system.

The three senior officials responsible for these lapses have been identified as:

Choorah Singh, Divisional Vice President

Pinky Mittal, Chief Manager, Directorate of Operations, Crew Scheduling

Payal Arora, Crew Scheduling – Planning

These officials have been directed to step down from any operational roles related to crew scheduling and rostering.

The DGCA has also ordered Air India to initiate internal disciplinary proceedings against them within 10 days and submit the outcome to the aviation regulator.

The DGCA’s order stressed the lack of strict disciplinary measures against the involved officials, further amplifying concerns about Air India’s internal safety oversight.

The violations were considered serious and repeated, and the regulator has warned the airline that any future lapses will lead to severe penalties, including possible suspension of operations or withdrawal of the airline's operating permissions.

Air India’s Response

In response to the DGCA’s directive, Air India acknowledged the regulator’s concerns and implemented the required changes.

A spokesperson from the airline confirmed, “We acknowledge the regulator’s directive and have implemented the order. In the interim, the company’s Chief Operations Officer will oversee the Integrated Operations Control Centre (IOCC). Air India is committed to ensuring that all safety protocols and standard practices are followed.”

The DGCA’s intervention comes just days after the tragic crash of an Air India flight from Ahmedabad to Gatwick, London, which resulted in the loss of 241 lives. The airline is under increasing scrutiny to ensure strict adherence to safety guidelines, especially concerning crew scheduling and flight time limitations.