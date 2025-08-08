'Does Lalu Want To Save Bangladeshis Coming From Outside & Snatching Jobs Of Biharis?': Amit Shah In Sitamarhi

Sitamarhi, Bihar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in a scathing attack against Lalu Prasad on Friday, asked if RJD supremo wants to save the Bangladeshis who are coming from outside and snatching the employment opportunities of the people of Bihar in the state.

Addressing the public in Bihar's Sitamarhi, he said, "Who does Lalu Prasad want to save? ... Do you want to save those Bangladeshis who come from outside and snatch jobs of the people of Bihar?"

Intensifying his attack against the RJD, he further said, "I want to ask Tejashwi Yadav, his father and mother were in power for a long time. Apart from hooliganism, running gangs, kidnapping, demanding ransom, what have you done for the development of Mithilanchal?"

During his speech, he also accused Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi for practicing vote bank politics.

"Rahul Gandhi should stop this vote bank politics and SIR is not happening for the first time. It was started by Jawaharlal Nehru and it happened in 2003 as well...They are finding reasons as they are going to lose the Bihar elections," he said.

"Before the Bihar assembly elections, should the names of infiltrators be removed from the voter list or not? The Constitution of India does not give the right to vote to those who are not born in India. Rahul Gandhi is roaming around carrying the Constitution; he should also open it and read it... They are opposing SIR because infiltrators are their vote bank," added Shah.

He also slammed Congress and Lalu Prasad's RJD for opposing Operation Sindoor in Parliament.

"Congress party and Lalu are opposing Operation Sindoor in the Parliament...Lalu and company do not know that this is the government of Narendra Modi, the NDA government. No one has the right to mess with the security of the nation," he stated.

He expressed confidence that the NDA government will come to power in Bihar by winning a big majority after the Assembly elections are conducted.

"The NDA government will be formed in Bihar with a majority," he said.