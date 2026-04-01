'Domestic Consumers Protected': Government Amid Hike in Commercial Cylinder Rates

New Delhi: The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas clarified on Wednesday that domestic LPG consumers, regular petrol, and diesel users remain largely insulated from soaring international fuel prices, even as commercial LPG and premium petrol variants see upward revisions.

In a statement on X, the Ministry explained that prices of commercial LPG cylinders, which are primarily used by industries and hotels and account for less than 10% of total LPG consumption, are market-determined and revised monthly. "Prices of Commercial LPG cylinders, used by industries and hotels, are deregulated, market-determined and revised normally every month. Their consumption is less than 10% of the total LPG consumed in the country," the post read.

The Ministry said the April 1 commercial cylinder hike is due to a 44% rise in Saudi Contract Price to $780/MT, with 20-30% of global LPG supplies stuck in the Strait of Hormuz. "April 1 price increase in commercial cylinder price is due to a 44% surge in the Saudi Contract Price, from $542 per MT in March to $780 per MT for April, as 20-30% of global LPG supplies are stuck in the Strait of Hormuz," the Ministry said.

The Ministry emphasised that domestic consumers continue to be protected under the government's policy. "In line with the commitment of Hon'ble PM @narendramodi, the domestic consumer continues to be comprehensively protected: [?]14.2 kg domestic cylinder: Rs 913 -- price unchanged, PMUY beneficiary price: Rs 613 -- price unchanged," it added.

Advertisement

"At current prices, OMCs are incurring under recovery of Rs 380/cylinder. Cumulative losses by end-May will reach approximately Rs 40,484 crore. Last year also, out of total losses of Rs 60,000 crore, Rs 30,000 crore were absorbed by Oil PSUs and Rs 30,000 crore by the Government of India, to insulate the Indian citizen from high international LPG prices," the post further read.

The Ministry also highlighted that India's domestic LPG price remains among the lowest globally, compared with Pakistan (Rs 1,046), Sri Lanka (Rs 1,242), and Nepal (Rs 1,208). Regarding petrol and diesel, the Ministry clarified that regular fuel prices remain unchanged in Delhi at Rs 94.77 per litre for petrol and Rs 87.67 per litre for diesel.

Advertisement

"It is also clarified that regular petrol and diesel prices-- the fuel that India runs on -- are unchanged, i.e. at Rs 94.77/litre and Rs 87.67/litre in Delhi. With global petroleum prices up by upto 100% in the last 1 month, PSU OMCs are incurring under-recoveries of Rs 24.40/litre on petrol and Rs 104.99/litre on diesel at RSP level as on 01.04.2026. These decisions are in line with Hon'ble PM @narendramodi Ji's commitment to protect the Indian citizens from soaring international prices," the Ministry wrote on X.

The statement noted that only premium petrol variants -- XP95, Power95, Speed -- which constitute 2-5% of total petrol sales, have seen a Rs 2 per litre increase. "The recent Rs 2/litre revision applies only to premium petrol variants -- XP95, Power95, Speed -- high-octane performance products, whose prices are revised on a fortnightly basis and whose sales by volume are 2% and 5% of total volume. They are purchased by motorists, at a premium, by choice," the statement read.

"Every pump in India continues to offer regular petrol and diesel at unchanged prices, even as prices in countries across the world have risen by 30-50%," the Ministry added. The clarification comes amid escalating global energy tensions, including the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which has disrupted international oil and LPG supplies.

Earlier today, the prices of LPG cylinders were revised upward with effect from April 1, with commercial and smaller cylinders witnessing a significant increase across key cities. In Delhi, the price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder has been increased to Rs 2,078.50, marking a rise of Rs 195.50. Meanwhile, the 5 kg FTL cylinder is now priced at Rs 549 per refill, reflecting an increase of Rs 51, sources said.