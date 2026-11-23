New Delhi: The Supreme Court strongly reprimanded a Bihar sessions court judge for convicting a senior police officer for failing to comply with his direction to register a First Information Report (FIR). The top court questioned the judge's understanding of the law and cautioned him against behaving like a 'Bahubali' or 'Robin Hood' while exercising judicial powers.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana made the observations while hearing a petition filed by the judicial officer, Anil Kumar, who challenged critical remarks made by the Patna High Court over his actions.

During the hearing, Justice Bagchi questioned the judge's decision to summon the Superintendent of Police (SP) and convict him on the same day for allegedly disobeying a court direction.

"Your understanding of the law is truly, deeply disappointing. The aggressive manner in which you have acted – summoning a Superintendent of Police and convicting him on the very same day – is concerning," Justice Bagchi observed.

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The bench also advised the judicial officer to understand the limits of his jurisdiction and suggested that he undergo further training at the National Judicial Academy.

"Enough of adventure. Go to the National Judicial Academy and have training. You don't have to become Robin Hood… Do you want to become a Bahubali (strongman)? You must understand your limits and jurisdiction as a judge," the bench remarked.

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SC Explains What Constitutes An Offence In Court

Explaining the legal distinction, Justice Bagchi referred to Section 384 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Section 345 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), which deal with offences committed in the presence of a court.

The judge pointed out that acts such as slapping someone inside a courtroom, abusing the court or refusing to leave the courtroom despite being directed to do so could qualify as offences committed in the face of the court.

However, he clarified that an official's failure to comply with a judicial direction to register an FIR did not automatically fall under this category.

The bench questioned whether the sessions judge was legally empowered to treat the SP's non-compliance as an offence committed in the face of the court and immediately convict and sentence him.

Justice Bagchi also said that if the sessions judge believed the police officer's conduct amounted to criminal contempt, he should have referred the matter to the High Court instead of taking such action himself.

"We appreciate your effort to reach out to do justice. But as a judge, we are governed by certain procedural constraints and discipline. We cannot forget that," Justice Bagchi observed.

How The Controversy Began

Anil Kumar, who was serving as the 4th Additional Sessions Judge in Rohtas at Sasaram, Bihar, had initiated criminal contempt proceedings against the district's Superintendent of Police over alleged non-compliance with his directions.

The dispute originated from a 2023 criminal case in which the sessions judge had directed the police to register an FIR against a man accused of giving false evidence. He had also called for an investigation into the man's alleged involvement in the ganja trade.

After the directions were allegedly not followed, the judge initiated contempt proceedings against the then Rohtas SP, Roshan Kumar.

On September 29, 2026, the sessions judge held the police officer guilty and imposed a symbolic fine of Re 1. He also directed that the punishment be recorded in the officer's service record.

The judge's actions subsequently came under scrutiny before the Patna High Court after an appeal in the original criminal case was examined. The High Court raised concerns over the sessions judge's conduct and questioned his decision to initiate proceedings in a related matter after delivering the judgment in the original case.

In an October 8 order, the High Court directed the Principal District Judge to submit a report along with the complete records of the proceedings initiated against the police officer. The matter was scheduled for further hearing on November 25.

SC Asks Judge To Exercise Restraint

The sessions judge subsequently approached the Supreme Court challenging the observations made by the Patna High Court.

During Monday's hearing, the Supreme Court indicated that the judge's actions were aggressive and that he should have allowed the High Court to examine the matter if he believed there was a case of criminal contempt.

The CJI also remarked that the judicial officer appeared to be changing his position frequently, moving from the role of an Additional Sessions Judge to exercising powers that belonged to higher judicial authorities.

At one point, Justice Bagchi suggested that the judge should undergo training on judicial propriety at the National Judicial Academy and remarked that acting like a "Don Quixote judge" would not be appropriate.

The bench, while acknowledging the judge's stated intention to ensure justice, emphasised that judicial officers must operate within established legal procedures and jurisdictional boundaries.