‘Don't Blame Me’: Mamata Sheds Responsibility For Murshidabad Violence on Ram Navami, Flags ‘Officers Transferred’ Conspiracy
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee strongly denied any responsibility on the part of her administration for the violence. She alleged that recent transfers of officers were a deliberate attempt to instigate riots and blamed “BJP’s people” for the unrest.
- India News
- 3 min read
Raniganj: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee strongly denied any responsibility on the part of her administration for the violence. She alleged that recent transfers of officers were a deliberate attempt to instigate riots and blamed “BJP’s people” for the unrest.
Speaking in Raniganj, Paschim Bardhaman, she said, “Do not blame me. All my rights have been snatched away. All officers have been transferred. BJP's people have been sent here. But they do not know that it is we who will win. Riots were instigated in Raghunathganj. They should be ashamed. They (officers) have been transferred here so that they can instigate riots. Shops were vandalised in Raghunathganj... Who gave you the right to vandalise someone's house? Who gave you the right to instigate riots in Raghunathganj?... All of this will be accounted for."
Banerjee also emphasised communal harmony in the state, stating that her supporters celebrate festivals across religions: “My people also celebrate Ram Navami, Durga Puja, Kali Puja, Chhath Puja, Christmas and Eid. We celebrate together with everyone from all religions and castes, be they Hindus, Muslims, Christians, Sikhs or Parsis.”
The Murshidabad incident comes amid a politically charged atmosphere in poll-bound West Bengal. Police investigations are ongoing, with arrests reported in connection with the clashes. Authorities have urged calm and assured strict action against those responsible.
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All about Murshidabad violence
Tension gripped parts of West Bengal’s Murshidabad district after a Ram Navami procession turned violent on Friday, with clashes breaking out at three separate locations in Raghunathganj (Jangipur area). The incidents involved stone-pelting, vandalism of shops and establishments, looting, and arson, leaving several people injured.
According to police, the violence escalated following an altercation during the procession, reportedly triggered by objections to loud music near Mackenzie Park, which quickly spread to multiple spots. Local residents from two communities clashed, damaging property in the process. Central forces and local police swiftly intervened to bring the situation under control.
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Authorities have imposed Section 144 across the town, prohibiting the assembly of four or more people. The atmosphere remains tense, though traffic has reportedly returned to normal in some areas. DIG Ajit Singh Yadav stated that additional forces, including senior officers, CRPF, and CAPF personnel, have been deployed. Raid teams are actively conducting searches, and culprits are being identified through CCTV footage.
“In view of the clash that took place at the Ram Navami procession, we have deployed additional forces and senior officers. Currently, the situation is under control... We have dispatched our raid teams, and raids are being conducted at various locations. Additional forces from the CRPF and CAPF are also arriving... The culprits will not be spared; we are identifying them using CCTV footage. We will take strict action against whoever was involved, and no one will be spared,” Yadav told reporters.
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