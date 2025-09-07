'Don't Come Here': Mallikarjun Kharge Insults Poor Farmer With Crop Loss Complaint in Karnataka

Kalaburagi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has stirred another controversy after his remarks to a farmer who visited his residence to complain about crop damage caused by heavy rain.

The farmer who visited Mallikarjun Kharge's home in Kalaburagi reported damage to his pigeon-pea crop on four acres of land and sought Kharge’s attention regarding his losses. However, a video clip of the interaction shows Kharge responding sharply, comparing his own crop loss to that of the farmer.

In the video, Kharge can be heard saying, “Have you come here just to show me that your pigeon-pea crop is damaged? How much of your crop is spoiled? Yours may have four acres affected, but mine has forty acres ruined." He further added, “Don’t come here merely for publicity. As the saying goes, it’s like someone with only three ribs lecturing someone with six. Go and tell Modi and Shah that the pigeon-pea is ruined.”

The incident took place in Kalaburagi, a region severely impacted by recent rains that have taken a toll on standing crops. Farmers across the area have reported significant agricultural losses, with major crops such as pigeon-pea, green gram, black gram, cotton, and sunflower heavily damaged.

Relentless monsoon rains have unleashed some of the worst flooding and landslides in decades across northern India. In Punjab state, which is home to more than 30 million people and one of India’s key agricultural regions, farmers said crops and livestock have been destroyed. State government officials said at least 30 people have died and 300,000 have been impacted by heavy rains and floods.