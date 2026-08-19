'Don't Daydream About My Jawani': Kangana Hits Back at Baba Ramdev, Says, 'Don't Need Character Lessons From a Fraud'

Bollywood actor turned politician Kangana Ranaut has sharply criticised yoga guru Baba Ramdev, accusing him of making baseless assumptions about her personal life and questioning his moral authority to lecture her on character.

Taking to Instagram, the BJP MP from Mandi wrote: “Baba ji don’t daydream about my jawani (youth) or bedroom. One can only assume based on rumours and gossip. At least mujhe kabhi Supreme Court se fatkar nahi lagi for false/fraud efficacy claims (I never got reprimanded by the Supreme Court for false claims)… based on hard facts not some gossip or assumptions.”

She further stated, “So don’t give me character lessons. Tumse toh bahut zyada behtar hai mera character (My character is far better than yours), no fraud detected here.”

The remarks come after Ramdev commented on Ranaut, asking, “What was her childhood like? What was her youth like? What were her past accomplishments like? I don’t want to talk about such people,” and adding that calling the youth “generation gutter” reflected a “corrupted mind.”

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Ranaut’s response frames Ramdev’s remarks as speculative and contrasts them with her own record, while dismissing his right to offer moral guidance.