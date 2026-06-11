'Don't Normalise Sexual Harassment, Coercion': NCW Summons 2 Comedians Over Violation of 'Dignity of Women' During Show

New Delhi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken strong note of a controversial stand-up comedy show in Gurugram, Haryana, where performers allegedly made remarks glorifying sexual coercion and non-consensual acts “towards a woman”. The comments, which were reportedly applauded by the audience, went viral on social media, prompting the Commission to initiate suo motu proceedings.

In a detailed statement, the NCW expressed deep concern over the normalization of behaviour that undermines women’s consent, dignity, and autonomy. The Commission stated that portraying sexual coercion or disrespect towards women as entertainment is unacceptable and contrary to constitutional principles of equality and safety.

Action Taken by NCW

Chairperson of the NCW, Vijaya Rahatkar, has written to the Director General of Police (DGP), Haryana, demanding immediate, stringent, and time-bound action in the matter. The Commission has sought a detailed Action Taken Report (ATR) within seven days, including:

--Status of FIR registration under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and other applicable laws.

--Action taken against the individuals involved.

--Examination and authentication of the viral video evidence.

--Role of the event organisers, performers, and venue management.

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The NCW has also issued formal hearing notices to comedians Pranit More and Himanshu Jangra. Both have been summoned to appear before the Commission for a hearing scheduled on 22 June 2026 at 4:00 PM.

Strong Stance on Women’s Safety

The Commission reiterated that consent is non-negotiable and warned against any attempt to trivialise or normalise sexual harassment, coercion, or disrespect through public entertainment platforms. It has called upon authorities to ensure that digital spaces and public events do not promote or encourage such conduct.

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