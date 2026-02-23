'Don't Play Games': Trump Warns Countries of Higher Trade Penalties, Calls Supreme Court Decision 'Poorly Crafted'

New Delhi: Days after the US Supreme Court struck down the tariffs introduced by the Trump administration for exceeding its legal authority by using the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) of 1977, President Donald Trump issued a fresh warning on tariffs on Monday, saying that countries that attempt to “play games" with this federal court ruling could face “higher trade penalties".

Trump's remarks comes at the back of the European Union signaling that it would put its trade agreement with Washington on hold.

In a Truth Social post, Trump said that nations that had “ripped off" the US for years and even decades would be met with “much higher tariffs," warning them not to “play games”.

In another post he said, he bashed the Supreme Court ruling calling its judgement "ridiculous and poorly crafted" adding that he does not need to go back to the Congress to get approval to impose tariffs on any nation.

What's Behind Trump's Recent Warning

Earlier on Monday, the European Parliament said that it would freeze its plans to approve its trade deal with Washington till it receives clarity on how the court ruling might affect the tariff arrangements.

The European Parliament’s trade committee was supposed to give its approval on Tuesday to remove tariffs on US industrial goods. However, the voting was put on hold after several lawmakers from multiple political groups, pointed out the uncertainty in tariffs, given the recent Supreme Court ruling.