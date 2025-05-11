'Don't Want Anyone to Mediate': India's Clear Message After Trump's Mediation Offer on Kashmir

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing conflict between India and Pakistan, US President Donald Trump once again offered to mediate between the two countries over the Kashmir issue on Sunday morning. Trump not only praised the leaders of India and Pakistan for ending aggression but also hinted at potential discussions aimed at resolving the long-standing Kashmir issue.

Trump's Mediation Offer on Kashmir

Trump shared a post that reads, “I am very proud of the strong and unwaveringly powerful leadership of India and Pakistan for having the strength, wisdom, and fortitude to fully know and understand that it was time to stop the current aggression that could have lead to to the death and destruction of so many, and so much. Millions of good and innocent people could have died! Your legacy is greatly enhanced by your brave actions. I am proud that the USA was able to help you arrive at this historic and heroic decision. While not even discussed, I am going to increase trade, substantially, with both of these great Nations. Additionally, I will work with you both to see if, after a “thousand years,” a solution can be arrived at concerning Kashmir. God Bless the leadership of India and Pakistan on a job well done!!!”

India's Clear Message After Trump's Mediation Offer on Kashmir

Top government officials, however, have made it clear once again that India does not seek any third-party mediation in its disputes with Pakistan, reaffirming that Kashmir remains a bilateral issue between the two nations.

"We have a very clear position on Kashmir, there is only one matter left- the return of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK). There is nothing else to talk. If they talk about handing over terrorists, we can talk. We don't have any intention of any other topic. We don't want anyone to mediate. We don't need anyone to mediate," government sources said.

Trump's offer speaks volumes about the US role and its vested interests in South Asia’s geopolitics. New Delhi, however, has dismissed any external intervention, stating that India and Pakistan must address their concerns through direct diplomatic channels, rather than relying on external actors.