'Don't Want To Study Medicine': 19-Year-Old NEET Aspirant Dies by Suicide Before MBBS Admission

New Delhi: A 19-year-old in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district who had successfully cleared the NEET exam died by suicide. He left a suicide note stating he did not wish to pursue a career in medicine, and he was to travel to Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, for his admission in an MBBS college.

The deceased was identified as Anurag Anil Borkar, a resident of Nawargaon in the Sindewahi taluka.

According to reports, Borkar had recently cleared the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), securing the 1475th rank in the OBC category, and was preparing to begin his MBBS course in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Borkar, was found by his family hanging in his room in the early morning. A suicide note was discovered at the scene, which reportedly stated that he had no desire to pursue a career in medicine and instead wanted to go into business., As per reports.