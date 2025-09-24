Updated 24 September 2025 at 14:43 IST
'Don't Want To Study Medicine': 19-Year-Old NEET Aspirant Dies by Suicide Before MBBS Admission
A 19-year-old NEET qualifier, Anurag Anil Borkar, died by suicide in Maharashtra. He was due to start his MBBS course, but his suicide note revealed he wanted to pursue business instead of medicine.
- India News
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
New Delhi: A 19-year-old in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district who had successfully cleared the NEET exam died by suicide. He left a suicide note stating he did not wish to pursue a career in medicine, and he was to travel to Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, for his admission in an MBBS college.
The deceased was identified as Anurag Anil Borkar, a resident of Nawargaon in the Sindewahi taluka.
According to reports, Borkar had recently cleared the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), securing the 1475th rank in the OBC category, and was preparing to begin his MBBS course in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh.
Borkar, was found by his family hanging in his room in the early morning. A suicide note was discovered at the scene, which reportedly stated that he had no desire to pursue a career in medicine and instead wanted to go into business., As per reports.
The case is currently under investigation by local police.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Animesh Bhardwaj
Published On: 24 September 2025 at 14:43 IST