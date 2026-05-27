Donald Trump Jr Marries Bettina Anderson Amid Resurfaced Family Ties to Jeffrey Epstein

Donald Trump Jr. has officially tied the knot with Florida socialite Bettina Anderson. However, the marriage has also turned a fresh spotlight onto old family connections, as documents resurface tying the bride’s late father to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The couple completed their legal wedding formalities in Palm Beach before flying out for an intimate, 40-guest celebration on a private island in the Bahamas over Memorial Day weekend.

While the newlyweds initially considered hosting their nuptials at the White House, they ultimately opted for a low-profile destination wedding in the Caribbean, citing a desire for a quieter celebration given ongoing international tensions.

The private ceremony was attended by Trump Jr.’s five children and his siblings, Ivanka, Eric, and Tiffany Trump. Notably absent from the festivities was U.S. President Donald Trump, who remained in Washington, D.C., citing official government responsibilities.

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The President extended his congratulations via Truth Social, welcoming Anderson as the newest member of the Trump family.

Ties to Jeffrey Epstein

As the wedding made headlines, media reports began digging into the background of the Anderson family, a known name in the Palm Beach luxury real estate and philanthropy. Bettina Anderson is the daughter of the late Harry Loy Anderson Jr., a prominent Florida banker who passed away in 2013.

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Historical documents and correspondence that recently re-emerged on social media highlight past business ties between the senior Anderson and convicted sex offender late Jeffrey Epstein.

Epstein was a client at Harry Loy Anderson Jr.’s Palm Beach National Bank & Trust Company starting in the early 1990s. In 1999, Anderson Jr. wrote a glowing recommendation letter to the U.S. Virgin Islands Industrial Development Commission on Epstein’s behalf. In the letter, Anderson described Epstein as a “gentleman of the highest integrity” with an excellent reputation.

The character endorsement ultimately helped Epstein secure substantial tax breaks in the U.S. Virgin Islands, where he owned Little St. James—the infamous private island that became the center of his sex-trafficking ring.