‘Doors Closed Forever’: BJP Rules Out Any Future Pact with National Conference, Dares Omar Abdullah to Name Who Offered Him Alliance in 2024

Srinagar: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah after his claim that he would “resign rather than ally with the BJP” for statehood restoration. BJP accused Omar Abdullah of indulging in ‘shameless politics’ and spreading ‘deliberate lies’.

At a press briefing in Srinagar, the BJP dismissed Omar’s claim that there had ever been a possibility of an alliance with National Conference and stated ‘doors are closed forever’.

“Who in the BJP offered Omar Abdullah an alliance in 2024? Let him name the person. There were never two options, and the BJP was never interested in forming a government in Jammu and Kashmir,” BJP said in the media briefing this morning.

‘Shameless Politics'

Hitting back at Omar Abdullah’s statement made in Anantnag’s Achabal area where he claimed he would rather resign than compromise politically for statehood of the region, BJP said, "This is shameless politics by the Chief Minister. He has started targeting others after being completely sidelined by Delhi’s political circles in an act of desperation.”

The BJP further questioned CM Omar Abdullah over his repeated claims of having less administrative authority under the Union Territory setup. “Whether on Independence Day or during his visits, Omar Abdullah tries to fool people by saying he has no power. We want to ask him, what powers does he not have? He has already held 16 cabinet meetings, and every file he sent to the Lieutenant Governor was approved,” BJP spokesperson said. “If any of his files are stuck, let him tell us. We will fight for it and get them passed,” he added.

‘Congress, NC Must Answer’

Escalating its attack, BJP spokesperson said that both the Congress and the National Conference owe the country an explanation for rise in terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir during their rules.

“When their tenure, thousands of youth joined terror ranks, schools were shut, and wages of labourers stopped. It was Omar Abdullah’s government that introduced pellet guns and enforced the PSA,” BJP alleged.

The BJP further credited effective counter-terror measures by the Ministry of Home Affairs for bringing the law-and-order situation under control and claimed that today, not a single local recruitment has taken place in terrorist ranks.

‘Happy to Be in Opposition’

Clarifying on the speculations about post-poll alliances, BJP said it is 'happy to stay in the opposition' and will field its own candidates in upcoming bypolls.