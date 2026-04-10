Dosa or Poison? Ahmedabad Sisters' Death Mystery Deepens as Toxic Substances Found in Parent's Blood

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, the deaths of two young girls, which were initially suspected to be due to food poisoning linked to store-made dosa batter, have taken a serious turn after forensic tests reportedly detected toxic substances in blood samples in Ahmedabad’s Chandkheda area.

The case, which first appeared to be a tragic instance of contaminated food has now taken a darker turn after the blood samples of the parents Vimal Prajapati and Bhavna Prajapati have revealed the presence of aluminium phosphide and zinc, both considered toxic substances as per reports.

However, officials are yet to confirm whether these were present in lethal quantities.

Further, the parents had also fallen critically ill following the incident, which claimed the lives of their daughters, Raha (2.5 months old) and Mishri (around 3–4 years old).

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From food poisoning to multiple angles

Officials have stated that it is unusual for two children to die and both parents to fall critically ill solely due to dosa batter consumption, prompting a deeper forensic and criminal investigation.

Police are currently probing two primary angles:

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Possible suicide

Possible murder

Key forensic and police actions

Authorities have intensified the probe, with both police and forensic teams actively involved as well as noted that the father, Vimal Prajapati, had reportedly purchased a pesticide for wheat just days before the incident.

Major steps taken so far include:

Seizure of bedsheets, utensils, clothing, and medicines from the residence

Collection and testing of food samples from the dairy

Recording of statements from the parents

Review of CCTV footage from the route between the dairy shop and the residence

Exhumation of infant Raha’s body for post-mortem examination

Investigators are also analysing all possible evidence to establish the exact cause of death.

Timeline of events

April 1: Dosa batter purchased from Ghanshyam Dairy

April 2: Family consumes dosas made from the batter

April 3: Family members fall ill and are hospitalised

April 4: Infant Raha passes away

April 5: Mishri succumbs

April 6: Allegations raised against the dairy; samples sent for testing

April 7: Body exhumed for further examination

April 8: Blood reports confirm presence of toxic substances

Dairy owners deny allegations

The owners of Ghanshyam Dairy, Ketan Patel and Vipul Patel, have denied any wrongdoing. They stated that the family had purchased around 6 kg of dosa batter on April 1 and later returned to complain about health issues.

The owners claim they checked CCTV footage and contacted other customers who bought batter on the same day, none of whom reported any illness. They have called for a fair investigation, describing the incident as tragic but denying any link to their product.