Dosa or Poison? Ahmedabad Sisters' Death Mystery Deepens as Toxic Substances Found in Parent's Blood
The deaths of two young sisters in Ahmedabad, initially blamed on contaminated dosa batter, have taken a darker turn after forensic tests revealed toxic substances like aluminium phosphide and zinc in their parents' blood.
- India News
- 3 min read
New Delhi: In a shocking incident, the deaths of two young girls, which were initially suspected to be due to food poisoning linked to store-made dosa batter, have taken a serious turn after forensic tests reportedly detected toxic substances in blood samples in Ahmedabad’s Chandkheda area.
The case, which first appeared to be a tragic instance of contaminated food has now taken a darker turn after the blood samples of the parents Vimal Prajapati and Bhavna Prajapati have revealed the presence of aluminium phosphide and zinc, both considered toxic substances as per reports.
However, officials are yet to confirm whether these were present in lethal quantities.
Further, the parents had also fallen critically ill following the incident, which claimed the lives of their daughters, Raha (2.5 months old) and Mishri (around 3–4 years old).
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From food poisoning to multiple angles
Officials have stated that it is unusual for two children to die and both parents to fall critically ill solely due to dosa batter consumption, prompting a deeper forensic and criminal investigation.
Police are currently probing two primary angles:
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- Possible suicide
- Possible murder
Key forensic and police actions
Authorities have intensified the probe, with both police and forensic teams actively involved as well as noted that the father, Vimal Prajapati, had reportedly purchased a pesticide for wheat just days before the incident.
Major steps taken so far include:
- Seizure of bedsheets, utensils, clothing, and medicines from the residence
- Collection and testing of food samples from the dairy
- Recording of statements from the parents
- Review of CCTV footage from the route between the dairy shop and the residence
Exhumation of infant Raha’s body for post-mortem examination
Investigators are also analysing all possible evidence to establish the exact cause of death.
Timeline of events
- April 1: Dosa batter purchased from Ghanshyam Dairy
- April 2: Family consumes dosas made from the batter
- April 3: Family members fall ill and are hospitalised
- April 4: Infant Raha passes away
- April 5: Mishri succumbs
- April 6: Allegations raised against the dairy; samples sent for testing
- April 7: Body exhumed for further examination
- April 8: Blood reports confirm presence of toxic substances
Dairy owners deny allegations
The owners of Ghanshyam Dairy, Ketan Patel and Vipul Patel, have denied any wrongdoing. They stated that the family had purchased around 6 kg of dosa batter on April 1 and later returned to complain about health issues.
The owners claim they checked CCTV footage and contacted other customers who bought batter on the same day, none of whom reported any illness. They have called for a fair investigation, describing the incident as tragic but denying any link to their product.
Police have also reportedly recovered a personal diary belonging to Bhavna Prajapati, which is being examined as part of the investigation.
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