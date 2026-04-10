'Tum Kaale Ho, Don't Deserve Me': Woman Kills Husband, Stages Robbery to Hide Murder With Lover's Help in Madhya Pradesh

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a man’s murder, initially reported as a robbery, has turned out to be a planned killing allegedly orchestrated by his wife and her lover in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district.

The victim, identified as Devkrishna Purohit (28), a spice trader, was found dead at his residence on the night of April 7, and as per reports, his body bore injuries consistent with a brutal attack using a sharp-edged weapon.

Wife’s robbery claim raises suspicion

The victim’s wife, Priyanka Purohit (27), initially claimed that unidentified robbers had entered their home, looted valuables worth around ₹3.5 lakh, and killed her husband when he resisted.

She reportedly told authorities that she was threatened and held hostage during the incident.

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A video that surfaced online showed her crying and alleging that the attackers had dragged her and assaulted her while threatening her against raising an alarm.

However, investigators grew suspicious after inconsistencies emerged in her statement, reportedly as no significant valuables were found to be missing.

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During the investigation, they reportedly uncovered that Priyanka was in a relationship with a man identified as Kamlesh (around 32–33 years old).

Officials suspect that the two conspired to eliminate Devkrishna, allegedly viewing him as an obstacle in their relationship.

Sources indicate that the accused may have hired a contract killer for approximately ₹1 lakh, paying an advance to execute the plan and stage the murder as a robbery.

Troubled marriage and allegations of harassment

Family members of the deceased have alleged that the marriage was strained.

They claimed that she would often humiliate Devkrishna, reportedly making remarks about his appearance and questioning his status. She also alleged that there had been frequent disputes between the couple.

The post-mortem examination reportedly revealed severe injuries, including a deep wound to the head, indicating a violent assault.