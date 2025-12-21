Double-Engine Government Solving Problems Created By Congress In Assam: PM Modi

Namrup: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the "double-engine government", led by the BJP at the centre and the state, was resolving long-pending problems created by the Congress in Assam, alleging years of neglect of Namrup's fertiliser units. Highlighting BJP-led reforms, he said urea production increased from 225 lakh metric tonnes in 2014 to around 306 lakh metric tonnes nationwide.

Addressing a public gathering in Namrup, PM Modi said that Congress governments failed to modernise old factories, leading to the shutdown of several industrial units in the region. "Just think, why is work for the welfare of farmers only happening after the BJP government came to power?... The technology in the old factories became outdated, and the Congress governments paid no attention to it. Many units of Namrup kept shutting down because of this," the Prime Minister said.

He added that Congress never found solutions to these issues and remained indifferent to the problems faced by farmers and workers."Congress never found a solution to this problem. They were nonchalant. Our double-engine government is solving those problems too that were created by the Congress," PM Modi said.

Highlighting the growth in fertiliser production, the Prime Minister said that urea output in the country has increased significantly over the last decade."They did such a terrible job that even after 11 years of hard work, I still have a lot of work left to do... In 2014, only 225 lakh metric tonne of urea was produced nationwide... After the hard work of the last 10-11 years, this production has risen to around 306 lakh metric tonne," he added.

Earlier today, PM Modi performed Bhoomi Pujan for the new brownfield Ammonia-Urea Fertiliser Project at Namrup within the existing premises of Brahmaputra Valley Fertiliser Corporation Limited (BVFCL) in Namrup, Dibrugarh district. Calling it a "big day" for Assam and the North-East, PM Modi announced the beginning of a "new chapter" in industrial progress.

The project, with an estimated investment of over Rs. 10,600 crore, will meet fertiliser requirements of Assam and neighbouring states, reduce import dependence, generate substantial employment and catalyse regional economic development. It stands as a cornerstone of industrial revival and farmer welfare.

Addressing a public gathering, PM Modi said, “Today is a big day for Assam and the entire North-East. The dream that Namrup and Dibrugarh had been waiting for a long time is being fulfilled today. A new chapter of industrial progress is about to begin in this whole area... Before coming to Dibrugarh, a new terminal of the airport was inaugurated in Guwahati.

Everyone is saying that Assam has caught on to a new pace of development. What you are experiencing right now is just the beginning.” Earlier, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal had stated that, “Brahmaputra Valley Fertiliser Corporation Limited (BVFCL), the oldest fertiliser unit in Northeast India, has been serving farmers of the region since its inception.

To further increase its capacity, a fourth plant is set to be established at the Namrup site. Supported by the Government of India, the new plant is expected to be completed in the next five years, with a production capacity of 12.5 lakh metric tonnes per annum.” He further noted that the expansion will transform the facility into a major production hub, fulfilling the fertiliser needs of farmers across the Northeast, while also enabling exports to neighbouring countries such as Bhutan and Myanmar.