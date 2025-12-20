PM Modi Targets Congress, Says It Was Becoming Part Of Conspiracy Before Independence To End Identity Of Assam

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday slammed the Congress in poll-bound in Assam, alleging that the party was becoming party to the conspiracy that could have made the state a part of erstwhile East Pakistan and that freedom fighter Gopinath Bordoloi, who later became the first Chief Minister of Assam, had opposed the conspiracy.

In his remarks after inaugurating the New Terminal Building of Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport here, PM Modi alleged that development of Assam and the Northeast was not on the agenda for Congress governments.

He alleged that Congress neglected this entire region for decades.

"The mistakes that Congress kept making for decades, Modi is correcting them one by one," he said.

PM Modi alleged that Congress committed "a sin of trying to destroy the identity of Assam".

"Before Independence, when Muslim League and the British were preparing the ground for the partition of India, there was also a plan to make Assam a part undivided Bengal or East Pakistan. Congress was moving towards becoming part of this plan," he alleged.

"It was then that Bordoloi ji stood up against his own party and opposed the conspiracy to end the identity of Assam and saved Assam from being separated from the country," the Prime Minister added.

PM Modi said that just as the Brahmaputra river flows continuously in Assam, the stream of development is flowing uninterruptedly in the state under the BJP's double-engine government. PM Modi said modern, world-class airport facilities open up new possibilities and opportunities for any state and they become pillars of a state's growing self-confidence and the trust of its people.

"Today is a day of celebration of development. And it is a celebration of the development of the entire North East, not just Assam...The whole country will see that Assam is celebrating the festival of development," he said.

"My attachment to the soil of Assam, the love and affection of the people here, and especially the love of the mothers and sisters of Assam and the Northeast, continuously inspire me, strengthening our resolve for the development of the Northeast. Today, a new chapter is being added to Assam's development," he added.